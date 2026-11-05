Democrats in New Jersey Want Disliking Muslims To Be Illegal
By ALEX ZDAN|
A Wikipedia co-founder says lack of transparency for content changes could allow manipulation under the guise of providing unbiased, factual information.
Published:
Updated:
An anonymous Wikipedia account spent much of the last month scrubbing Michigan Senator-elect Abdul el-Sayed’s page of controversial details, according to a critic of the online encyclopedia, raising new questions about the facts behind the incoming senator’s positions and associations.
By ALEX ZDAN|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By LUKE FUNK|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
An anonymous Wikipedia account spent much of the last month scrubbing Michigan Senator-elect Abdul el-Sayed’s page of controversial details, according to a critic of the online encyclopedia, raising new questions about the facts behind the incoming senator’s positions and associations.
Already have a subscription? Sign in to continue reading
Cancel anytime
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Cancel anytime