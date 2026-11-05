Democrats in New Jersey Want Disliking Muslims To Be Illegal
By ALEX ZDAN|
Talk begins that Democrats may push for choosing the president by popular vote.
Published:
Updated:
Could the Electoral College emerge as a casualty of the Democrats’ midterm gains? That’s the warning mooted in the press after the GOP’s loss of both houses of Congress along with governorships and legislatures in several states. This offers an opening for the advocates of a scheme, the National Popular Vote Compact, that seeks to short-circuit the system set up by the Framers to choose presidents.
By ALEX ZDAN|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By LUKE FUNK|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Could the Electoral College emerge as a casualty of the Democrats’ midterm gains? That’s the warning mooted in the press after the GOP’s loss of both houses of Congress along with governorships and legislatures in several states. This offers an opening for the advocates of a scheme, the National Popular Vote Compact, that seeks to short-circuit the system set up by the Framers to choose presidents.
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