Democrats in New Jersey Want Disliking Muslims To Be Illegal
By ALEX ZDAN|
‘America First’ takes on new meaning as constituents, Republicans question the intentions of Adam Hamawy, who road-tripped with the terrorist mastermind behind the first World Trade Center bombing.
Published:
Updated:
During Congressman-elect Dr. Adam Hamawy’s successful campaign, he largely skated past questions on his connections to the late “Blind Sheikh,” Omar Abdel-Rahman, who masterminded the first attack on the World Trade Center in 1993.
By ALEX ZDAN|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By LUKE FUNK|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
During Congressman-elect Dr. Adam Hamawy’s successful campaign, he largely skated past questions on his connections to the late “Blind Sheikh,” Omar Abdel-Rahman, who masterminded the first attack on the World Trade Center in 1993.
Already have a subscription? Sign in to continue reading
Cancel anytime
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Cancel anytime