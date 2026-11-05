Democrats in New Jersey Want Disliking Muslims To Be Illegal
By ALEX ZDAN|
The investigation could set up a constitutional clash between the executive and judicial branches of government.
Published:
Updated:
The Justice Department is reportedly expanding an investigation into a criminal case as it seeks to find the person who leaked a draft version of the landmark Supreme Court’s 2022 decision that overturned legalized abortion at the federal level.
By ALEX ZDAN|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By LUKE FUNK|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
The Justice Department is reportedly expanding an investigation into a criminal case as it seeks to find the person who leaked a draft version of the landmark Supreme Court’s 2022 decision that overturned legalized abortion at the federal level.
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