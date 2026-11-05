Democrats in New Jersey Want Disliking Muslims To Be Illegal
By ALEX ZDAN|
Abdel Mawgoud al-Dardery reflects that the election of a Muslim figure reflects the importance of participating in democratic institutions
Published:
Updated:
Michigan’s newest senator-elect, Abdulrahman Mohamed El-Sayed, has defied the odds, overcoming a bitterly contested election and allegations linking him to the Muslim Brotherhood to become the first Muslim elected to the Senate.
By ALEX ZDAN|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By LUKE FUNK|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Michigan’s newest senator-elect, Abdulrahman Mohamed El-Sayed, has defied the odds, overcoming a bitterly contested election and allegations linking him to the Muslim Brotherhood to become the first Muslim elected to the Senate.
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