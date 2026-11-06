Riffle through the press notices for “Littermates,” a new film by Scott Tinkham and Michael Woloson, and you’ll find squirreled in amongst them the adjective “scrappy.” It’s a word that likely appeals to Michael Kustermann, the CEO for the chain of American theaters, Alamo Drafthouse. The movie is, Mr. Kustermann says, “nearly impossible to fit inside a conventional box,” being the second project Alamo has released under its Alamo Exclusives umbrella. The first? The inelegantly titled rock ‘n’ roll documentary, “Butthole Surfers: The Hole Truth and Nothing Butt.”