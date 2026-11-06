Democrats in New Jersey Want Disliking Muslims To Be Illegal
By ALEX ZDAN|
‘Littermates’ is an engaging shaggy dog story with more than a little bite.
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Riffle through the press notices for “Littermates,” a new film by Scott Tinkham and Michael Woloson, and you’ll find squirreled in amongst them the adjective “scrappy.” It’s a word that likely appeals to Michael Kustermann, the CEO for the chain of American theaters, Alamo Drafthouse. The movie is, Mr. Kustermann says, “nearly impossible to fit inside a conventional box,” being the second project Alamo has released under its Alamo Exclusives umbrella. The first? The inelegantly titled rock ‘n’ roll documentary, “Butthole Surfers: The Hole Truth and Nothing Butt.”
By ALEX ZDAN|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By LUKE FUNK|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Riffle through the press notices for “Littermates,” a new film by Scott Tinkham and Michael Woloson, and you’ll find squirreled in amongst them the adjective “scrappy.” It’s a word that likely appeals to Michael Kustermann, the CEO for the chain of American theaters, Alamo Drafthouse. The movie is, Mr. Kustermann says, “nearly impossible to fit inside a conventional box,” being the second project Alamo has released under its Alamo Exclusives umbrella. The first? The inelegantly titled rock ‘n’ roll documentary, “Butthole Surfers: The Hole Truth and Nothing Butt.”
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