Democrats in New Jersey Want Disliking Muslims To Be Illegal
By ALEX ZDAN|
By lashing out against the GOP, though, voters could be damaging their own long-term interests.
Published:
Updated:
Large numbers of American voters identifying as MAGA either stayed home or voted blue on November 3. Exit data show their numbers fell to 19 percent of the vote in the 2026 midterms from 36 percent in 2024. They had to know what that would mean for their own long-term interests, but in the short-term they needed to vent their rage against a Republican party that was ignoring them.
By ALEX ZDAN|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By LUKE FUNK|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Large numbers of American voters identifying as MAGA either stayed home or voted blue on November 3. Exit data show their numbers fell to 19 percent of the vote in the 2026 midterms from 36 percent in 2024. They had to know what that would mean for their own long-term interests, but in the short-term they needed to vent their rage against a Republican party that was ignoring them.
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