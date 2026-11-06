Democrats in New Jersey Want Disliking Muslims To Be Illegal
By ALEX ZDAN|
‘I thought it was terrible,’ Trump says of the arrangement and reported fee.
Published:
Updated:
President Trump’s declaration on Halloween that it was “totally obnoxious and outrageous” for his erstwhile lawyer Alina Habba to agree to a $50 million deal to work with a billionaire Venezuelan family to secure a presidential pardon underscores the strain in what had been a close alliance.
By ALEX ZDAN|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By LUKE FUNK|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
President Trump’s declaration on Halloween that it was “totally obnoxious and outrageous” for his erstwhile lawyer Alina Habba to agree to a $50 million deal to work with a billionaire Venezuelan family to secure a presidential pardon underscores the strain in what had been a close alliance.
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