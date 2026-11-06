Democrats in New Jersey Want Disliking Muslims To Be Illegal
By ALEX ZDAN|
More than 100 providers are under investigation as Albany weighs scrapping a Medicaid benefit whose payments jumped 141 percent in two years.
Published:
Updated:
New York has until late November to tell Washington how a Medicaid benefit meant to give frail seniors a hot lunch and some company grew into the country’s most costly adult day care market.
By ALEX ZDAN|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By LUKE FUNK|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
New York has until late November to tell Washington how a Medicaid benefit meant to give frail seniors a hot lunch and some company grew into the country’s most costly adult day care market.
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