Democrats in New Jersey Want Disliking Muslims To Be Illegal
By ALEX ZDAN|
A one-time boost in the country’s quota for admissions would bring total immigration to 1.4 percent of the population in a single year.
TORONTO — Prime Minister Mark Carney’s government says it will grant permanent residency next year to a record 580,000 persons — a rate more than four times higher per capita than in America — in the latest twist in a whipsawing immigration policy in what still ranks in surveys as the most immigrant-friendly country in the world.
By ALEX ZDAN|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By LUKE FUNK|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
TORONTO — Prime Minister Mark Carney’s government says it will grant permanent residency next year to a record 580,000 persons — a rate more than four times higher per capita than in America — in the latest twist in a whipsawing immigration policy in what still ranks in surveys as the most immigrant-friendly country in the world.
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