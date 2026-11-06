Democrats in New Jersey Want Disliking Muslims To Be Illegal
By ALEX ZDAN|
Assembly District 12’s GOP history won’t discourage Herskowitz from voting with his socialist colleagues, his campaign strategist tells the Sun.
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Craig G. Herskowitz is not a socialist, but don’t count on the assemblyman-elect — the first Democrat to win his Long Island district since its creation — to vote against his hard-left colleagues, his campaign strategist tells The New York Sun.
By ALEX ZDAN|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By LUKE FUNK|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Craig G. Herskowitz is not a socialist, but don’t count on the assemblyman-elect — the first Democrat to win his Long Island district since its creation — to vote against his hard-left colleagues, his campaign strategist tells The New York Sun.
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