Democrats in New Jersey Want Disliking Muslims To Be Illegal
By ALEX ZDAN|
A woman who was wrongly arrested while carrying a licensed weapon says she has uncovered a pattern of discrimination.
A federal judge says there is evidence Chicago police have engaged in a widespread pattern of discrimination against legal gun owners who are black, and will allow a lawsuit on the matter to proceed.
By ALEX ZDAN|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By LUKE FUNK|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
A federal judge says there is evidence Chicago police have engaged in a widespread pattern of discrimination against legal gun owners who are black, and will allow a lawsuit on the matter to proceed.
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