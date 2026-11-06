Democrats in New Jersey Want Disliking Muslims To Be Illegal
By ALEX ZDAN|
The former tight end says his appearance at polls wasn’t related to promoting the political advocacy organization.
Days before he will receive one of the biggest honors of his football career, former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski is defending himself in the political arena.
By ALEX ZDAN|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By LUKE FUNK|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Days before he will receive one of the biggest honors of his football career, former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski is defending himself in the political arena.
Already have a subscription? Sign in to continue reading
Cancel anytime
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Cancel anytime