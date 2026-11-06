Democrats in New Jersey Want Disliking Muslims To Be Illegal
By ALEX ZDAN|
A London stage version of the 2007 German thriller achieves something rare — it reimagines a great film as compelling theater rather than merely trading on its reputation.
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If you fancied seeing a Broadway show at the moment, and wanted to see something that’s based on a familiar cinematic IP, you certainly are spoilt for choice. There are such long-running productions as “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” and “The Lion King,” but also new shows including a musical based on the 1987 Joel Schumacher film “The Lost Boys” and “A Few Good Men,” which was, to be fair, originally based on Aaron Sorkin’s 1989 play, but is far better known in its cinematic incarnation, complete with a demonic Jack Nicholson’s Colonel Nathan Jesus bellowing “You can’t handle the truth!”
By ALEX ZDAN|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By LUKE FUNK|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
If you fancied seeing a Broadway show at the moment, and wanted to see something that’s based on a familiar cinematic IP, you certainly are spoilt for choice. There are such long-running productions as “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” and “The Lion King,” but also new shows including a musical based on the 1987 Joel Schumacher film “The Lost Boys” and “A Few Good Men,” which was, to be fair, originally based on Aaron Sorkin’s 1989 play, but is far better known in its cinematic incarnation, complete with a demonic Jack Nicholson’s Colonel Nathan Jesus bellowing “You can’t handle the truth!”
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