Democrats in New Jersey Want Disliking Muslims To Be Illegal
By ALEX ZDAN|
Jarred Shaw once faced a possible death sentence over cannabis gummies. Now Jakarta says it is ready to send him home, but Washington has yet to ask.
Published:
Updated:
On May 7, 2025, an American basketball player went downstairs to collect a delivery at his apartment building near Jakarta and found undercover officers waiting in the lobby. The box had been flagged at the airport. Police said later that it held 132 cannabis candies.
By ALEX ZDAN|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By LUKE FUNK|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
On May 7, 2025, an American basketball player went downstairs to collect a delivery at his apartment building near Jakarta and found undercover officers waiting in the lobby. The box had been flagged at the airport. Police said later that it held 132 cannabis candies.
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