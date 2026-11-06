Democrats in New Jersey Want Disliking Muslims To Be Illegal
By ALEX ZDAN|
The president says she has done an ‘outstanding job.’
Published:
Updated:
Days after Democrats’ sweeping victory in the midterm elections, President Trump is making a major change: replacing White House chief of staff Susie Wiles with top aide Stephen Miller.
By ALEX ZDAN|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By LUKE FUNK|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Days after Democrats’ sweeping victory in the midterm elections, President Trump is making a major change: replacing White House chief of staff Susie Wiles with top aide Stephen Miller.
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