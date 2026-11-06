It may be too soon to make endorsements for president in 2028 but it’s not too soon, at least for us, to say that we’d love to see Secretary of State Rubio jump into the race. More than any other figure in the Trump camarilla, he has sought — successfully — to articulate a coherent strategy for the administration’s foreign policy. If he can do that more broadly in respect of the other issues in the campaign, he would stand to look like the kind of president America needs.