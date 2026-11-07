Democrats in New Jersey Want Disliking Muslims To Be Illegal
By ALEX ZDAN|
With Trump holding the veto pen, the fight over abortion access is more likely to be carried forward in statehouses and courtrooms than on Capitol Hill.
Published:
Updated:
Democrats’ sweep of Congress on Tuesday is unlikely to change abortion laws in states with bans anytime soon, even though the size of the victory was hard to miss.
By ALEX ZDAN|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By LUKE FUNK|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Democrats’ sweep of Congress on Tuesday is unlikely to change abortion laws in states with bans anytime soon, even though the size of the victory was hard to miss.
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