Democrats in New Jersey Want Disliking Muslims To Be Illegal
By ALEX ZDAN|
They say many women are never told that GLP-1 drugs can make birth control pills less effective and may lead to problems during pregnancy.
The nation’s leading group of obstetricians issued long-awaited guidance on October 23 for weight-loss drugs and pregnancy. It tells doctors to warn patients that the safety data are thin and to recommend stopping GLP-1 drugs one to two months before trying to conceive.
By ALEX ZDAN|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By LUKE FUNK|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
The nation’s leading group of obstetricians issued long-awaited guidance on October 23 for weight-loss drugs and pregnancy. It tells doctors to warn patients that the safety data are thin and to recommend stopping GLP-1 drugs one to two months before trying to conceive.
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