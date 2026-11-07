Democrats in New Jersey Want Disliking Muslims To Be Illegal
By ALEX ZDAN|
The opposition leader has crowds, a candidacy and a peace prize, but faces obstruction from the Trump-backed Chavista government and a ban on her running for political office.
Published:
Updated:
Days after she slipped back into Venezuela, María Corina Machado has the crowds, the candidacy, and the Nobel Peace Prize. She doesn’t, however, have an election date or a chair at the negotiating table, and the White House has shown no sign it wants her in either place.
By ALEX ZDAN|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By LUKE FUNK|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Days after she slipped back into Venezuela, María Corina Machado has the crowds, the candidacy, and the Nobel Peace Prize. She doesn’t, however, have an election date or a chair at the negotiating table, and the White House has shown no sign it wants her in either place.
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