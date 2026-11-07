Democrats in New Jersey Want Disliking Muslims To Be Illegal
By ALEX ZDAN|
Preparing for Tuesday’s White House-mediated peace talks, Ukraine uses airport chaos and bombed refineries to squeeze Russia.
Published:
Updated:
This is not a good time to fly around Europe. In the West this week, dozens of emailed bomb threats caused airlines to ground passenger jets. In the East, Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky, is following through on a largely overlooked September 1 threat to make Russian airspace “completely unsafe.”
By ALEX ZDAN|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By LUKE FUNK|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
This is not a good time to fly around Europe. In the West this week, dozens of emailed bomb threats caused airlines to ground passenger jets. In the East, Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky, is following through on a largely overlooked September 1 threat to make Russian airspace “completely unsafe.”
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