Democrats in New Jersey Want Disliking Muslims To Be Illegal
By ALEX ZDAN|
György Pálfi tracks a runaway chicken through the darker corners of Greece, highlighting hubris, cruelty, and resilience.
György Pálfi’s “Hen” posits the age-old question: Why did the chicken cross the road? The answer, as it turns out, is to get away from a fox on the prowl. Saying as much doesn’t spoil Mr. Pálfi’s movie as there’s more to it than a lone interaction between predator and prey. The title fowl has to traverse many things, not least of which is a sizable swath of Greece. Though we do get a glimpse of crystalline waters, “Hen” takes place in quarters of the country that the Greek National Tourist Organization would probably not consider advantageous.
By ALEX ZDAN|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By LUKE FUNK|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
György Pálfi’s “Hen” posits the age-old question: Why did the chicken cross the road? The answer, as it turns out, is to get away from a fox on the prowl. Saying as much doesn’t spoil Mr. Pálfi’s movie as there’s more to it than a lone interaction between predator and prey. The title fowl has to traverse many things, not least of which is a sizable swath of Greece. Though we do get a glimpse of crystalline waters, “Hen” takes place in quarters of the country that the Greek National Tourist Organization would probably not consider advantageous.
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