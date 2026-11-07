

György Pálfi’s “Hen” posits the age-old question: Why did the chicken cross the road? The answer, as it turns out, is to get away from a fox on the prowl. Saying as much doesn’t spoil Mr. Pálfi’s movie as there’s more to it than a lone interaction between predator and prey. The title fowl has to traverse many things, not least of which is a sizable swath of Greece. Though we do get a glimpse of crystalline waters, “Hen” takes place in quarters of the country that the Greek National Tourist Organization would probably not consider advantageous.