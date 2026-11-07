Democrats in New Jersey Want Disliking Muslims To Be Illegal
By ALEX ZDAN|
Texas Republicans who led the state into the nation’s culture wars are bracing for an incoming Democratic leadership that may try to flip a long list of conservative policy wins. Among the measures passed in recent years were a ban on gender-affirming care for minors, restrictions on abortion in…
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Texas Republicans who led the state into the nation’s culture wars are bracing for an incoming Democratic leadership that may try to flip a long list of conservative policy wins.
By ALEX ZDAN|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By LUKE FUNK|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Texas Republicans who led the state into the nation’s culture wars are bracing for an incoming Democratic leadership that may try to flip a long list of conservative policy wins.
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