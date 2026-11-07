Democrats in New Jersey Want Disliking Muslims To Be Illegal
By ALEX ZDAN|
Every scene in the show that made Lin-Manuel Miranda’s name explodes with energy, often combining singing, dancing, and dialogue simultaneously.
The best line of dialogue in “In the Heights,” which is playing through next weekend in a new production at New York City Center occurs early in Act II. Throughout the whole show, the lead character is Usnavi de la Vega, the youngish owner of a local bodega in Washington Heights, originally portrayed by the show’s creator and songwriter, Lin-Manuel Miranda.
By ALEX ZDAN|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By LUKE FUNK|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
The best line of dialogue in “In the Heights,” which is playing through next weekend in a new production at New York City Center occurs early in Act II. Throughout the whole show, the lead character is Usnavi de la Vega, the youngish owner of a local bodega in Washington Heights, originally portrayed by the show’s creator and songwriter, Lin-Manuel Miranda.
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