Democrats in New Jersey Want Disliking Muslims To Be Illegal
By ALEX ZDAN|
Support for Israel is a key issue in the growing backlash against Hakeem Jeffries, although the House minority leader remains the clear favorite to win the gavel in January.
Published:
Updated:
A petition urging House Democrats to reject Hakeem Jeffries as the next speaker of the House has surpassed 1 million signatures, intensifying a grassroots revolt against party leadership in the wake of last week’s sweeping midterm victories.
By ALEX ZDAN|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By LUKE FUNK|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
A petition urging House Democrats to reject Hakeem Jeffries as the next speaker of the House has surpassed 1 million signatures, intensifying a grassroots revolt against party leadership in the wake of last week’s sweeping midterm victories.
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