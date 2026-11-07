Democrats in New Jersey Want Disliking Muslims To Be Illegal
By ALEX ZDAN|
Republicans are criticizing the state and city leaders for attending a political event at a luxury Caribbean hotel rather than attending to the affordability crisis at home.
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Updated:
The leaders of New York City and State are already promising early benefits from the Democratic Party’s sweeping midterm election victories — not to their own constituents but to the residents of Puerto Rico.
By ALEX ZDAN|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By LUKE FUNK|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
The leaders of New York City and State are already promising early benefits from the Democratic Party’s sweeping midterm election victories — not to their own constituents but to the residents of Puerto Rico.
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