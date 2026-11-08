Democrats in New Jersey Want Disliking Muslims To Be Illegal
By ALEX ZDAN|
Cursor’s persistent AI teammates can read your email, work across apps, and run routines while you are away — if the Grok branding and usage costs do not put you off.
In June, SpaceX said it would acquire Anysphere, the company behind the AI coding startup tool Cursor, for $60 billion. The deal closed on August 14. Cursor, founded in 2022 by Massachusetts Institute of Technology friends Michael Truell, Sualeh Asif, Arvid Lunnemark, and Aman Sanger, had become one of the most widely used AI coding tools by making large language models easier to use for writing and maintaining software.
By ALEX ZDAN|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By LUKE FUNK|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
In June, SpaceX said it would acquire Anysphere, the company behind the AI coding startup tool Cursor, for $60 billion. The deal closed on August 14. Cursor, founded in 2022 by Massachusetts Institute of Technology friends Michael Truell, Sualeh Asif, Arvid Lunnemark, and Aman Sanger, had become one of the most widely used AI coding tools by making large language models easier to use for writing and maintaining software.
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