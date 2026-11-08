In June, SpaceX said it would acquire Anysphere, the company behind the AI coding startup tool Cursor, for $60 billion. The deal closed on August 14. Cursor, founded in 2022 by Massachusetts Institute of Technology friends Michael Truell, Sualeh Asif, Arvid Lunnemark, and Aman Sanger, had become one of the most widely used AI coding tools by making large language models easier to use for writing and maintaining software.