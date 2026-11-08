Democrats in New Jersey Want Disliking Muslims To Be Illegal
By ALEX ZDAN|
What began as an unpaid commercial for brands, with customers lining up to buy their product, has become an increasingly ugly spectacle — a trading floor with a velvet rope.
Every Thursday for years, a line formed on Lafayette Street before dawn. Young men in folding chairs, sleeping bags and borrowed patience waited for the doors of a skate shop, Supreme, to open so they could buy a T-shirt with a red box on it. Two blocks away, on any given morning, the same cotton sat on shelves with no one standing in front of it.
By ALEX ZDAN|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By LUKE FUNK|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Every Thursday for years, a line formed on Lafayette Street before dawn. Young men in folding chairs, sleeping bags and borrowed patience waited for the doors of a skate shop, Supreme, to open so they could buy a T-shirt with a red box on it. Two blocks away, on any given morning, the same cotton sat on shelves with no one standing in front of it.
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