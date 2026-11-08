Democrats in New Jersey Want Disliking Muslims To Be Illegal
By ALEX ZDAN|
Even if a Republican were to win the White House in two years, it is unlikely that the party could win back control of Congress.
Published:
Updated:
Vice President Vance offered four reasons for the major losses that beset Republicans in the midterm elections, but he may not be the presidential candidate to right the ship after the party badly damaged its reputation. According to a Wall Street Journal report Sunday, Mr. Vance has been told by several allies that his path to a Republican presidential victory — particularly as a Trump administration insider — could be a long shot.
By ALEX ZDAN|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By LUKE FUNK|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Vice President Vance offered four reasons for the major losses that beset Republicans in the midterm elections, but he may not be the presidential candidate to right the ship after the party badly damaged its reputation. According to a Wall Street Journal report Sunday, Mr. Vance has been told by several allies that his path to a Republican presidential victory — particularly as a Trump administration insider — could be a long shot.
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