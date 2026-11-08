Democrats in New Jersey Want Disliking Muslims To Be Illegal
By ALEX ZDAN|
The attorney general says his department may play a role in fighting impeachment investigations.
Published:
Updated:
Attorney General Todd Blanche says the Department of Justice will “actively” defend members of the Trump administration from investigations and potential impeachment trials after a top congressional Democrat last week warned officials to “lawyer up.” President Trump has called on Mr. Blanche to open criminal investigations into any Democrats who are threatening to investigate Republicans.
By ALEX ZDAN|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By LUKE FUNK|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Attorney General Todd Blanche says the Department of Justice will “actively” defend members of the Trump administration from investigations and potential impeachment trials after a top congressional Democrat last week warned officials to “lawyer up.” President Trump has called on Mr. Blanche to open criminal investigations into any Democrats who are threatening to investigate Republicans.
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