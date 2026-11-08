Democrats in New Jersey Want Disliking Muslims To Be Illegal
By ALEX ZDAN|
A former Trump administration official claims Susie Wiles catered to food and drug company interests and used her position as chief of staff to protect Bayer from Roundup lawsuit.
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Attorney General Todd Blanche laughed off a query about whether he will investigate the former White House Chief of Staff, Susie Wiles, over allegations that she used her position to block “Make America Healthy Again” policies and appease drug and food companies for whom she lobbied and from whom she fundraised.
By ALEX ZDAN|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By LUKE FUNK|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Attorney General Todd Blanche laughed off a query about whether he will investigate the former White House Chief of Staff, Susie Wiles, over allegations that she used her position to block “Make America Healthy Again” policies and appease drug and food companies for whom she lobbied and from whom she fundraised.
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