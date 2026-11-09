Democrats in New Jersey Want Disliking Muslims To Be Illegal
By ALEX ZDAN|
A new, intimate exhibition of the artist’s early drawings shows a nascent pop sensibility, at once delicate and subversive.
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Andy Warhol, the inscrutably blank, bewigged icon of pop art, is known mostly for his work from the Factory onwards, the paintings of consumer goods and celebrities.
By ALEX ZDAN|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By LUKE FUNK|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Andy Warhol, the inscrutably blank, bewigged icon of pop art, is known mostly for his work from the Factory onwards, the paintings of consumer goods and celebrities.
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