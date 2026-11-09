Democrats in New Jersey Want Disliking Muslims To Be Illegal
By ALEX ZDAN|
Gifted singers and a gospel-inflected score can’t overcome a production that specializes in overkill and silliness.
Broadway audiences have by now grown accustomed to the “American Idol”-ization of musical theater, with gifted singers reducing songs to exercises in vocal gymnastics. You can hardly blame them, or the directors and coaches who no doubt encourage them. Nothing guarantees show-stopping applause these days more than a note held for more than ten seconds, or so distorted by histrionic melisma that the melody and lyric are all but lost.
By ALEX ZDAN|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By LUKE FUNK|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Broadway audiences have by now grown accustomed to the “American Idol”-ization of musical theater, with gifted singers reducing songs to exercises in vocal gymnastics. You can hardly blame them, or the directors and coaches who no doubt encourage them. Nothing guarantees show-stopping applause these days more than a note held for more than ten seconds, or so distorted by histrionic melisma that the melody and lyric are all but lost.
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