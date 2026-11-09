Democrats in New Jersey Want Disliking Muslims To Be Illegal
By ALEX ZDAN|
Trump’s comments came as the Islamic Republic News Agency reported that the U.S. attacked Qeshm island overnight.
Published:
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President Trump said he doesn’t think there is “any reason” to escalate the conflict with Tehran despite reports that the U.S. military attacked Iran’s Qeshm island overnight.
By ALEX ZDAN|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By LUKE FUNK|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
President Trump said he doesn’t think there is “any reason” to escalate the conflict with Tehran despite reports that the U.S. military attacked Iran’s Qeshm island overnight.
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