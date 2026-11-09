Democrats in New Jersey Want Disliking Muslims To Be Illegal
By ALEX ZDAN|
Several GOP senators say Thune should sing for his supper rather than simply be anointed.
Published:
Updated:
Some conservative Senate Republicans are looking to delay Tuesday’s closed-door leadership election, citing a midterm election rout that they argue beggars for a closer examination of what went wrong and how to move forward. The request to delay the vote comes even though no other candidate is stepping up to challenge current members of Senate GOP leadership.
By ALEX ZDAN|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By LUKE FUNK|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Some conservative Senate Republicans are looking to delay Tuesday’s closed-door leadership election, citing a midterm election rout that they argue beggars for a closer examination of what went wrong and how to move forward. The request to delay the vote comes even though no other candidate is stepping up to challenge current members of Senate GOP leadership.
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