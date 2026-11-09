Democrats in New Jersey Want Disliking Muslims To Be Illegal
By ALEX ZDAN|
The former IDF chief now has 28 days to form a government, with a possible 14-day extension.
Israel’s President officially tasked Gadi Eisenkot with forming a new government as the former IDF chief said he was under no “illusion” about the complexity of the road ahead.
By ALEX ZDAN|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By LUKE FUNK|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Israel’s President officially tasked Gadi Eisenkot with forming a new government as the former IDF chief said he was under no “illusion” about the complexity of the road ahead.
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