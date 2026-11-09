Democrats in New Jersey Want Disliking Muslims To Be Illegal
By ALEX ZDAN|
The president overlooks the one issue that over time has been at the top of the list for voters — inflation and the economy.
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It was painful, we don’t mind saying, to watch President Trump’s interview Sunday on “60 Minutes.” Ross Douthat was gamely questioning him on why he lost the midterms, and he started with the fact that he wasn’t on the ballot. Then the first issue was the war. What we were looking for is his failure to focus on the one issue that over time has been at the top of the list for voters — inflation and the economy.
By ALEX ZDAN|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By LUKE FUNK|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
It was painful, we don’t mind saying, to watch President Trump’s interview Sunday on “60 Minutes.” Ross Douthat was gamely questioning him on why he lost the midterms, and he started with the fact that he wasn’t on the ballot. Then the first issue was the war. What we were looking for is his failure to focus on the one issue that over time has been at the top of the list for voters — inflation and the economy.
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