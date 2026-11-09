Newt Gingrich’s Great Idea
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
Nearly two dozen companies say they will not advertise on the ‘I’ve Had It’ podcast because of the comments.
Left-wing podcasters and a comedian are facing backlash for making light of the murder of conservative activist Charlie Kirk in the wake of the midterm elections, with several brands ending sponsorship deals over the comments.
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By BENNY AVNI|
By DONALD KIRK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LUKE FUNK|
Left-wing podcasters and a comedian are facing backlash for making light of the murder of conservative activist Charlie Kirk in the wake of the midterm elections, with several brands ending sponsorship deals over the comments.
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