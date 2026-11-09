Newt Gingrich’s Great Idea
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
The 2016 election rivals are now dueling on the high court docket.
Hillary Clinton is on deadline to convince the Supreme Court to reject President Trump’s $72 million lawsuit against her — or she could face a reckoning with the president before the Nine.
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By BENNY AVNI|
By DONALD KIRK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LUKE FUNK|
Hillary Clinton is on deadline to convince the Supreme Court to reject President Trump’s $72 million lawsuit against her — or she could face a reckoning with the president before the Nine.
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