Newt Gingrich’s Great Idea
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
Generations of biographers dismissed claims that Thomas Jefferson fathered Sally Hemings’s children but recent evidence suggests the founding father’s family history needs rewriting.
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At a dinner in June 1969, with Ambassador Ellsworth Bunker and William Colby, who headed the American pacification program in South Vietnam, journalist Wallace Terry’s wife, Janice, “startled everyone” by saying her “American roots run as deep as anyone’s since she is a descendant of Thomas Jefferson.”
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By BENNY AVNI|
By DONALD KIRK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LUKE FUNK|
At a dinner in June 1969, with Ambassador Ellsworth Bunker and William Colby, who headed the American pacification program in South Vietnam, journalist Wallace Terry’s wife, Janice, “startled everyone” by saying her “American roots run as deep as anyone’s since she is a descendant of Thomas Jefferson.”
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