A Blue Streak of Staleness
By ELYSA GARDNER|
The Magnolia State could well seat a black member of the United States Senate.
The likely prospect of Mississippi electing a black Senator for the first time since Reconstruction bolsters the Supreme Court’s jurisprudence over voting rights. The election outcome implies a rebuke, too, of the strident rhetoric over the high court’s conservative majority having “gutted” the Voting Rights Act of 1965. These charges arose in, say, 2013 after Shelby County v. Holder and earlier this year after the Louisiana v. Callais decision.
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By BENNY AVNI|
By DONALD KIRK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
The likely prospect of Mississippi electing a black Senator for the first time since Reconstruction bolsters the Supreme Court’s jurisprudence over voting rights. The election outcome implies a rebuke, too, of the strident rhetoric over the high court’s conservative majority having “gutted” the Voting Rights Act of 1965. These charges arose in, say, 2013 after Shelby County v. Holder and earlier this year after the Louisiana v. Callais decision.
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