The likely prospect of Mississippi electing a black Senator for the first time since Reconstruction bolsters the Supreme Court’s jurisprudence over voting rights. The election outcome implies a rebuke, too, of the strident rhetoric over the high court’s conservative majority having “gutted” the Voting Rights Act of 1965. These charges arose in, say, 2013 after Shelby County v. Holder and earlier this year after the Louisiana v. Callais decision.