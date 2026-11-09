Newt Gingrich’s Great Idea
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
The Pennsylvania Senator, who is wildly unpopular in his party, has not announced if he will seek a second term in 2028.
Published:
Updated:
Senator John Fetterman of Pennsylvania has drawn his first primary challenge of the 2028 cycle — assuming he does not join the Republican Party, which he has threatened to do in the past. Ahmed Moor, a left-wing Gaza-born writer, announced his candidacy on Monday.
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By BENNY AVNI|
By DONALD KIRK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LUKE FUNK|
Senator John Fetterman of Pennsylvania has drawn his first primary challenge of the 2028 cycle — assuming he does not join the Republican Party, which he has threatened to do in the past. Ahmed Moor, a left-wing Gaza-born writer, announced his candidacy on Monday.
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