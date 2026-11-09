Newt Gingrich’s Great Idea
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
‘This situation, in which a multinational force would need American troops to protect it, and which in turn would need IDF protection, is unsustainable,’ the founder of the Middle East Media Research Institute tells the Sun.
Published:
Updated:
A weekend worth of torrential rains over Gaza brings to focus a lack of progress there. Pressure on Israel to make concessions in the enclave is likely to follow even as Hamas is quietly rearming and tightening its grip on the population in violation of ceasefire agreements .
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By BENNY AVNI|
By DONALD KIRK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LUKE FUNK|
A weekend worth of torrential rains over Gaza brings to focus a lack of progress there. Pressure on Israel to make concessions in the enclave is likely to follow even as Hamas is quietly rearming and tightening its grip on the population in violation of ceasefire agreements .
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