Newt Gingrich’s Great Idea
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
Apple makes a newer chip than the flagshipfor its MacBook Pro most people will actually buy.
Apple has updated the MacBook Pro — and not just with the flashy, logo-glowing, touchscreen-equipped MacBook Pro with PROLED XDR display, but also its entry-level 14-inch model, which most people will actually buy. In some ways, the entry-level model is more impressive than its shinier, flashier sibling.
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By BENNY AVNI|
By DONALD KIRK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LUKE FUNK|
Apple has updated the MacBook Pro — and not just with the flashy, logo-glowing, touchscreen-equipped MacBook Pro with PROLED XDR display, but also its entry-level 14-inch model, which most people will actually buy. In some ways, the entry-level model is more impressive than its shinier, flashier sibling.
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