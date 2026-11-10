A Blue Streak of Staleness
By ELYSA GARDNER|
A new bill being pushed by several state lawmakers would penalize ‘rhetorical, violent, or physical anti-Muslim manifestations.’
Published:
Updated:
Democratic lawmakers in New Jersey want to be the first state in the nation to adopt a legal definition of Islamophobia.
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By BENNY AVNI|
By DONALD KIRK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Democratic lawmakers in New Jersey want to be the first state in the nation to adopt a legal definition of Islamophobia.
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