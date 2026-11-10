A Blue Streak of Staleness
By ELYSA GARDNER|
Imperfect rivals on the course face vastly different realities after the demise of Saudi-backed challenger golf league, LIV.
Tiger Woods was smiling ear to ear, standing for a group photograph alongside his ex-wife, Erin Nordegren and their son, Charlie, who was celebrating his commitment to play collegiate golf at Tallahassee’s Florida State University.
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By BENNY AVNI|
By DONALD KIRK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Tiger Woods was smiling ear to ear, standing for a group photograph alongside his ex-wife, Erin Nordegren and their son, Charlie, who was celebrating his commitment to play collegiate golf at Tallahassee’s Florida State University.
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