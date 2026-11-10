A Blue Streak of Staleness
By ELYSA GARDNER|
The writer recalls how a random question to Mila Kunis helped bring Hollywood to the Marine Corps ball — years before her own life took a parallel turn.
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The best interviews are often the ones that go off script. One of mine changed how celebrities and Marines spent their Novembers for years.
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By BENNY AVNI|
By DONALD KIRK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
The best interviews are often the ones that go off script. One of mine changed how celebrities and Marines spent their Novembers for years.
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