It’s time to catch yet another fraught family reunion onstage — in this case, a fastidiously modern one. In Bryna Turner’s new play, “The Visitors,” being presented by Second Stage Theater at the Pershing Square Signature Center off-Broadway, we meet four siblings who, naturally, couldn’t be less alike. Theresa, the oldest, has by her own account spent her adult life catering to her husband and daughter but dreams of moving to Idaho and raising horses.



Rory, the second oldest, is in his mid-40s but still the problem child, an addict who has done time in jail and can’t seem to get his life on track. Henry, the third, is the most financially successful, or at least appears to be, and the play’s requisite symbol of toxic masculinity. He immediately complains about his “complete loss of independence” as a new father, demands that his sisters deal with the baby he has dragged along, then proceeds to treat Rory like a leper.



Joanna, the youngest, is a lesbian, and she has brought this motley crew together to request a favor. “It’s a big ask,” she admits, twice. Joanna and her partner, Naomi — who, like the playwright, identifies as non-binary — want to have a child. But they’re not looking for a sperm donation, or at least not yet; Joanna needs something that’s even more essential and requires greater generosity.



The ensuing events carry an element of mystery, as we’re led to question not only the other siblings’ willingness to sacrifice for a loved one but their fundamental honesty. Director Jenna Worsham, who collaborated with the author a few years back on the well-received “At the Wedding,” has recruited fine actors who make the characters consistently engaging, even when their actions become frustrating or challenge credibility.



Will Pullen has the hardest task, predictably, as Henry, a walking, whining amalgam of pretty much every cliché associated with the husband or boyfriend your buddies all hate. In fairness, Henry does not emerge as a terrible person by the end, and Mr. Pullen manages to capture his character’s underlying humanity in a way that doesn’t contradict his bad behavior.



Danny Wolohan delivers the most poignant performance as Rory, a tortured soul who wants everyone’s love and approval but recognizes that he keeps making mistakes.