Newt Gingrich’s Great Idea
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
‘What kind of sickos are these people? They attack refrigerators,’ Secretary of State Marco Rubio exclaimed Monday.
It has been dubbed ‘the new Cold War.’ Supermarket managers come to work to discover that hackers penetrated their systems long distance, switching settings, and cranking up freezer temperatures to 122 F.
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By BENNY AVNI|
By DONALD KIRK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LUKE FUNK|
It has been dubbed ‘the new Cold War.’ Supermarket managers come to work to discover that hackers penetrated their systems long distance, switching settings, and cranking up freezer temperatures to 122 F.
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