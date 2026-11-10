Newt Gingrich’s Great Idea
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
The failed cop accused of murdering Katie Suarez on a Brooklyn promenade had no criminal record, but plenty of red flags, including threatening to ‘chop up’ his mom.
Published:
Updated:
On October 30, Sayed Mohassib, 27, an elementary school paraprofessional, allegedly stabbed Brooklyn bank employee Katie Suarez, 28, twice in the neck while she was out for a Friday evening jog, who died several days later. While she was fighting for her life after the gruesome attack, Mr. Mohassib was back at work, in the classroom with children.
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By BENNY AVNI|
By DONALD KIRK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LUKE FUNK|
On October 30, Sayed Mohassib, 27, an elementary school paraprofessional, allegedly stabbed Brooklyn bank employee Katie Suarez, 28, twice in the neck while she was out for a Friday evening jog, who died several days later. While she was fighting for her life after the gruesome attack, Mr. Mohassib was back at work, in the classroom with children.
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